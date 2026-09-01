Ruto Appoints Duncan Ojwang as IPOA Chairperson for Six Years

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – President William Ruto has appointed Duncan Ojwang as the new Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) for a six-year term.

According to a special Gazette notice, President Ruto appointed Ojwang to serve as Chairperson of the police oversight body for a period of six years.

The appointment places Ojwang at the helm of IPOA, the statutory authority mandated to provide civilian oversight over the work of the National Police Service.

IPOA is responsible for investigating complaints against police officers, monitoring and investigating policing operations and conducting inspections of police premises.

The authority also makes recommendations aimed at improving policing practices and strengthening accountability within the National Police Service.

Ojwang’s appointment comes as scrutiny of police conduct and calls for greater accountability within the security sector remain key issues in Kenya’s public discourse.

As IPOA chairperson, Ojwang will be expected to provide leadership to the authority as it carries out its oversight mandate, including ensuring that complaints involving police misconduct are independently investigated.

The appointment follows the conclusion of the process to fill the leadership position at the independent policing oversight body after the former Chairman Issack Hassan joined the Court of Appeal.