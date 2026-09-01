Man gets 10 years for vandalising Sh5.1m telecoms equipment in Taveta

NAIROBI, Kenya ,Sep 1 — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was convicted of vandalising telecommunications infrastructure worth more than Sh5.1 million in Taita Taveta County.

Jacob Mutungi Matolo was sentenced by Senior Principal Magistrate Cecilia Kithinji after the prosecution established his involvement in the vandalism and theft of equipment belonging to American Tower Corporation.

Matolo faced two counts of tampering with a telecommunications plant and stealing, alongside an alternative charge of handling stolen property.

The offences were committed between April and July 2025 at the Kidongu Communication Tower in Taita Taveta Sub-County, according to evidence presented in court.

The prosecution said Matolo, acting together with others, forcibly gained access to the telecommunications facility and vandalised and severed equipment valued at Sh5,118,546.

The equipment was allegedly targeted for theft.

Investigations into the incident later led to the recovery of the vandalised items from Matolo.

Officers from American Tower Corporation positively identified the recovered property as belonging to the company.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Charles Mogaka led the prosecution, which called four witnesses and presented documentary and physical exhibits to support the case.

The prosecution charged Matolo with tampering with a telecommunications plant contrary to Section 32(c) of the Kenya Information and Communication Act, Cap 411A.

He was also charged with stealing contrary to Section 268 as read with Section 275 of the Penal Code, with an alternative charge of handling stolen property under Section 322(1)(2) of the Penal Code.

In her judgment, Magistrate Kithinji found that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence linking Matolo to the offences.

The court relied on witness testimony and the exhibits produced during the trial in reaching its decision.

Matolo was subsequently convicted and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.The court granted him 14 days within which to appeal against the conviction and sentence.