Aviation workers call off strike after deal on pay, union dues

NAIROBI, Kenya,Sept 1 — Aviation workers have called off their industrial action and resumed normal duties after reaching a return-to-work agreement with their employers, ending a standoff that threatened to disrupt operations in the aviation sector.

The agreement provides for the immediate remittance of agency fees owed to the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) and currently held by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

The deal also clears the way for fresh negotiations between KAWU and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) over a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) withdrew its earlier guidance on the negotiations.

Under the agreement, KAWU and KCAA will proceed with CBA negotiations immediately, with the authority committing to honour and implement the outcome of the talks.

The SRC had withdrawn its initial guidance contained in a July 28, 2026 letter and issued new parameters on September 1 to guide the negotiations.

KAWU, however, said it had reservations about the new SRC parameters and would seek to address what it considers shortcomings during the CBA negotiations.

The agreement marks a significant shift in the dispute, with the union opting to end the strike in exchange for commitments on the outstanding issues.

“While the union has reservations on the SRC guidelines issued on the 1st September, 2026 … and seeks to remedy the shortcomings arising from the said advisory during the CBA negotiations,” the agreement states.

The parties also reached an understanding on the long-running recognition dispute between KAWU and Jambojet.

The matter is currently before the courts, and the parties agreed to await the court’s determination and abide by the eventual decision.

Jambojet also committed to complying with all applicable legal and procedural requirements relating to trade union recognition.

With the agreement executed, KAWU formally called off the industrial action and directed affected workers to resume their normal duties immediately.

The workers are expected to cooperate with management to restore and maintain normal operations.

The agreement also contains a non-victimisation clause, shielding employees who participated in the industrial action from reprisals.

Under the clause, no employee shall be victimised, intimidated, discriminated against or subjected to disciplinary action because of their participation in the strike.

The parties further committed themselves to maintaining industrial peace and resolving any outstanding disputes through consultation, negotiations and established dispute-resolution mechanisms.

The agreement effectively shifts the battle from industrial action to the negotiating table, particularly over the terms of the KAWU-KCAA CBA.

The outcome of those negotiations could determine whether the concessions secured by the union translate into improved terms for aviation workers, amid continued scrutiny of how public-sector remuneration is guided by SRC parameters.