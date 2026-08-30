KAA issues passenger alert as flight delays hit airports

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 30 -Passengers using Kenyan airports have been warned to expect delays to departing flights after the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said some flight operations were being disrupted.

In an advisory issued ,KAA said the delays were affecting some departing flights, although it did not disclose the number of flights affected or identify a specific cause.

“KAA is working closely with the relevant aviation agencies, airlines, and other stakeholders to manage the situation, minimise disruption, and facilitate the smooth flow of airport operations,” the authority said.

Passengers were advised to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest information on their flights and to plan their journeys accordingly.

The advisory comes as the aviation sector continues to face operational pressures, with airlines and airport authorities having previously experienced disruptions linked to air traffic control and other operational challenges.

In February, flight operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) were severely disrupted during an aviation workers’ strike, with delays affecting both departures and arrivals. Airlines were forced to adjust schedules and advise passengers to confirm their flight status before travelling to the airport.

JKIA, Kenya’s main international gateway, is a major regional aviation hub, handling international and domestic connections. The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) is responsible for regulating air transport and monitoring scheduled air services, while its aeronautical information services provide information necessary for the safety, regularity and efficiency of air navigation in Kenya.

The authority urged passengers to rely on their airlines for flight-specific updates rather than proceeding to the airport without confirming their schedules.

The advisory also did not announce any cancellations, with KAA saying it was continuing to work with aviation agencies, airlines and other stakeholders to minimise the disruption.

“Further updates will be provided as the situation develops,” KAA said.

The latest disruption comes days after Kenya Airways reported a pre-tax loss of Sh15.92 billion for the first half of 2026. The airline has cited rising fuel costs, maintenance delays and shortages of spare parts among the challenges affecting its operations.