El Niño rains: Sakaja urges early evacuation in flood hotspots

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 31 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has warned Kenyans to brace for potentially difficult months as the country heads into the October-December rainy season, urging residents in flood-prone areas to move to safety before heavy rains begin.

Sakaja said preparations were already under way in Nairobi and called on Kenyans to take personal responsibility for preventing flooding, particularly by keeping drainage channels and roads free of waste.

The governor spoke in Kakamega on Sunday, where he said weather authorities had forecast an El Niño season beginning in October.

“We are going into tough times. The Meteorological Department has announced that there will be an El Niño season starting in October, next month,” Sakaja said.

He said the warning should prompt Kenyans to act early rather than wait for flooding to occur before seeking help.

Sakaja said Nairobi had begun preparations through a joint operation involving county disaster-response teams, Kenya Red Cross officials and engineers.

According to the governor, the teams are clearing and improving drainage infrastructure in areas considered vulnerable to flooding, including widening and deepening waterways and removing blockages.

But he said the effectiveness of those interventions would depend partly on the behaviour of residents.

“The government has done its part. We have brought together our disaster teams, the Red Cross and engineers to carry out the necessary work. But as citizens, we must also understand our responsibility,” he said.

Sakaja particularly warned against dumping rubbish on roads and into drainage channels, saying blocked waterways could worsen flooding when the rains intensify.

He also cited the movement of some Nairobi residents living close to rivers as an example of the kind of early action needed.

“I want to thank my people in Nairobi. Those who live near rivers have already moved themselves to safer areas,” he said.

The governor urged people living in vulnerable locations elsewhere in the country to similarly respond to warnings from authorities instead of waiting until an emergency develops.

“If you are asked to temporarily leave a vulnerable area, please do so early and cooperate with the authorities,” he said.

Sakaja said the government was preparing for the anticipated weather conditions and would issue further directions as necessary.

“Let us brace ourselves for the directives that will come from the government because we are preparing. It will not catch us flat-footed,” he said.

Beyond the immediate threat of flooding, Sakaja warned that erratic weather could also deepen pressure on households and farmers, particularly following what he described as a poor agricultural season in some parts of the country.

“I know that this year we have not had a very good harvest because of the rainfall situation,” he said.

He welcomed measures aimed at reducing the cost of fertiliser but said the government would need to take additional steps to cushion vulnerable households from the economic effects of unfavourable weather.

“This time we need affirmative action; otherwise, we are going to very difficult times,” he said.

The governor’s warning comes as preparations intensify ahead of the October-December rainfall season, with flood-prone communities expected to face heightened risks if heavy rains overwhelm drainage systems.

Sakaja urged Kenyans to follow official weather forecasts and government advisories, saying early action would be critical in protecting lives and property.