Nyanza leaders urge Orengo to quit politics after presidential bid declaration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Nyanza leaders have urged Siaya Governor James Orengo to quit active politics and give way to a younger generation, just days after he declared his intention to vie for the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

Ugenya MP David Ochieng said Orengo, whom he described as one of the longest-serving politicians, should emulate his contemporaries who have retired from active politics and allow younger leaders to take over.

Ochieng also accused the governor of abandoning the democratic ideals he has championed for decades by allegedly attempting to limit the political freedoms of supporters of President William Ruto in Nyanza.

The remarks came days after Orengo formally announced his presidential ambitions, saying he was ready to seek the presidency in 2027.

Speaking at St Anne’s Sega Catholic Church grounds during a fundraiser in aid of Sega Girls Secondary School, Ochieng, who is also the leader of the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG), challenged Orengo to respect the freedom of Kenyans to support and campaign for candidates of their choice.

“I have been hearing Orengo saying that he is the senior-most politician in the country. That is true,” Ochieng said, adding that several politicians of Orengo’s generation had already left active politics.

“Orengo was in the scene with the likes of Mukhisa Kituyi, Gitobu Imanyara, Kiraitu Murungi, Musikari Kombo and Martin Shikuku,” he said.

Ochieng accused Orengo of hypocrisy over his recent criticism of supporters of the Kenya Kwanza administration, saying the governor should uphold the freedoms he and other political leaders fought for during the struggle for multiparty democracy.

The Ugenya MP said Nyanza should stop viewing political differences with the national government as a permanent confrontation, arguing that residents needed a new approach focused on development.

“Nyanza can no longer afford to be at war with the government,” Ochieng said, calling for dialogue between the region’s leaders and the national administration to advance its economic interests.

Ochieng and Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi also accused Orengo of hurling abuse at supporters of President Ruto during his recent visit to Homa Bay.

Mbadi, who was the chief guest at the fundraiser, cautioned political leaders against turning Nyanza into a battleground, warning that political competition should not result in violence.

The Treasury Cabinet Secretary expressed concern over reports of politicians moving around the region with armed youths, saying such groups posed a threat to innocent residents.

“We are giving a stern warning to leaders who are old enough to appreciate that our people need not be killed and are moving around with boys armed with pangas,” Mbadi said.

The remarks come as political alignments intensify ahead of the 2027 elections, with leaders in Nyanza increasingly taking divergent positions on President Ruto’s administration and the region’s political direction.