Russia says it helped to repel Niger attempted coup

Russia has said its forces helped to repel Saturday’s attempted coup in Niger.

Explosions and gunfire rang out across capital, Niamey, early in the morning, including at a key military airbase and the presidential palace.

Hours later, Niger’s authorities said the rebellion had been contained.

Nigerien forces had repelled the attack “with the assistance of servicemen of the African Corps of the Russian Ministry of Defence”, the foreign ministry in Moscow said on Sunday.

The ministry also said it would continue to support Niger in its fight against “extremists”, but that the situation was now under the control of the legitimate authorities headed by President [Gen Abdourahmane] Tiani”.

Russia’s African Corps has become a key security partner for multiple military governments in the Sahel, who have been struggling to contain long-running jihadist insurgencies.

The Alliance of Sahel States – composed of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso – said the attempted coup was “a betrayal by a group of soldiers involved in an attempt at destabilisation”.

The authorities have not said how many soldiers were involved in the attempted coup, nor how many casualties there were.

Niger’s military ruler, Gen Tiani, who was sworn in as its president last year after he deposed its elected leader, has also not publicly addressed the incident.

The nation’s state broadcaster showed footage of several alleged mutineers being arrested by the Presidential Guard.

On Sunday, Niger Press Agency reported that commercial activity was returning to normal, with petrol stations, shops and other businesses reopening.

Supporters of the government gathered at a public square in central Niamey in support of the security forces and Tiani’s government.

Air Base 101, the military site attacked on Saturday, is part of the Diori Hamani airport complex.

It hosts Nigerien military aircraft and drones, as well as an Alliance of Sahel States counter-terrorism unit. Russian and Italian forces are also based there, according to news agency Reuters.

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso are all military-ruled countries that have cut ties with Western partners and strengthened their co-operation with Russia.

But jihadist violence remains widespread in all three countries, despite the shift in alliances.

For Niger’s government, Saturday’s mutiny highlights that the military is dealing not only with an external insurgency, but also signs of discontent within its own ranks.

The airbase where the mutiny began had itself been targeted twice by jihadists this year – once byan Islamic State affiliate and later by an al-Qaeda affiliate.

Nigerien authorities say security forces have increased patrols around key sites in Niamey following the attempted takeover, including the main airport entrance and the presidential pavilion.