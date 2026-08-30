Atwoli: Without Raila, there is no opposition in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli says the country has no serious opposition without the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Atwoli said opposition leaders should accept that Raila was the force that held the opposition together, while urging Kenyans to support President William Ruto’s leadership.

“We respect William Samoei Ruto as our leader. And we will give him our votes directly,” Atwoli said.

“You know that without Raila, there is no opposition in Kenya,” he said.

Atwoli was speaking during a thanksgiving service at Kipsamoo, Kapseret Constituency, Uasin Gishu County attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

The trade unionist said the country needs leaders who can work together instead of dividing Kenyans along tribal lines.

“Loyalty is what people want. People don’t want tribalism,” Atwoli said.

He also endorsed Deputy President Kindiki, describing him as an honest, pragmatic, practical and loyal leader who deserves support for standing with President Ruto.

“You are the best of all. You are an honest leader, you are pragmatic, you are practical, you are loyal,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli also cautioned politicians against using insults and personal attacks to gain popularity.

He cited former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, saying politicians could become popular through insults but questioned whether such popularity was positive.

“You can become known because of insults… You will still be popular. But is that the positive popularity we want?” he posed.

The veteran labour leader urged different communities to work together and support peace, warning against political divisions and violence.

He said Kenya should learn from conflicts in other parts of the world, where civilians continue to suffer because of war.

Atwoli maintained that political leaders should focus on unity and development as Kenya heads towards the 2027 General Election.