COTU Treasurer General Albert Njeru dies after short illness

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 30 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Treasurer General and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA) Secretary General Albert Njeru Obed has died.

Njeru died on Saturday, August 29, following a short illness, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli announced.

In a statement, Atwoli mourned Njeru as a dedicated trade unionist whose career was defined by his commitment to workers’ welfare and dignity.

“It is with profound pain and deep sorrow that I announce the passing of COTU (K) Treasurer General and General Secretary for the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA), Bro. Albert Njeru Obed, following a short illness,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli described Njeru’s death as a major loss to COTU, KUDHEIHA and the wider labour movement in Kenya and internationally.

“Bro. Njeru was a dedicated and steadfast trade unionist whose commitment to the welfare and dignity of workers remained unwavering throughout his service,” he said.

The COTU secretary general said Njeru’s contribution to the labour movement had left a lasting mark, describing him as a champion of workers’ rights.

“I have lost a brother, a loyal friend and a distinguished champion of workers’ rights,” Atwoli said.

He extended his condolences to Njeru’s family, friends, colleagues and the wider labour movement as they come to terms with the loss.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire labour movement during this extremely difficult time,” Atwoli said.

Njeru served as the secretary general of KUDHEIHA, one of Kenya’s major trade unions representing workers in the domestic, hospitality, education, health and allied sectors.