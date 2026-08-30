Why Man Utd goal was allowed to stand – despite Maguire ‘handball’

MANCHESTER, England, August 30, 2026 – The handball law often serves to confuse supporters – and it reared its head again as Harry Maguire celebrated putting Manchester United in front against Ipswich Town.

The ball came off the United defender’s arm, before he then moved a few yards forward into the box and his shot found its way into the back of the net.

Surely the goal would be ruled out. After all, any handball by the scorer means the goal must be disallowed.

Apart from one very important point – Maguire did not actually score the goal.

Maguire’s effort was going well wide, and deflected into the back of the net off Jacob Greaves. It was officially an own goal.

There are three exemptions for when accidental handball by the scorer does not count:

Goal not immediate

Goal scored by a team-mate

Action of a defender results in an own goal

The video assistant referee Jarred Gillett said to referee Craig Pawson: “It’s an own goal and the accidental handball is not punishable, so we recommend you award the goal.”

Indeed, the goal could have been disallowed had the VAR felt it was deliberate handball by Maguire.

Manchester United went on to win the game 5-2 thanks to a Bruno Fernandes hat-trick.

It is rare but we saw a similar situation in January 2023 with a goal for Brentford against Liverpool.

The ball accidentally came off the arm of Ben Mee and ended up in the back of the net, but it was not going towards goal and deflected off Ibrahima Konate for an own goal.

‘Once again we are victims of the law’

Ipswich boss Gary O’Neil told Sky Sports that it is “tough for a referee” to judge on what is a “complicated rule”.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, also had some sympathy for the officials.

“Once again we are victims of the law,” said Robinson. “You can’t criticise the VAR officials because they are enforcing the law that they are given.

“They train extremely hard, they learn their profession but it was a handball and Harry Maguire who struck the shot.

“Thankfully that wasn’t a game-defining goal. How many times has the handball law been changed?”

Ex-Ipswich forward and Sky Sports pundit Darren Bent added: “It’s one of those rules where I understand because it’s there in black and white, but it still doesn’t feel right.

“Harry Maguire directly impacts what happens to the ball and it ends up in the back of the net at a crucial time for Ipswich. If it hits your hand and he is the one that directly impacts it, it’s not a nice one to take.”