Wakhu Claims PGK Equator Tour Title at Sigona

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 30, 2026 – David Wakhu produced an impressive performance to claim the seventh leg of the PGK Equator Tour at Sigona Golf Club, carding a four-round total of 15-under par 273 to beat a competitive field of 47 professionals.

The Golf Park player’s victory sees him move up to third place in the PGK Equator Tour Order of Merit standings with 3,110 points, strengthening his position in the race for valuable ranking points.

Veteran golfer Dismas Indiza finished runner-up after posting a total of 11-under par 277 while Safaricom-sponsored player Samuel Njoroge and Greg Snow shared third place on 3-under par 285.

Njoroge continues to lead the Order of Merit standings with 4,327 points, followed by Indiza on 3,490 points, while Snow is fourth with 3,015 points.

“I am very happy to take another win home after my victory at Ruiru. This victory gives me a lot of confidence as we head into the remaining legs of the tour. I have put a lot of work into my game, and I am glad it has paid off. I want to thank my team and everyone who has supported me. I hope to maintain this momentum for the rest of the season,” Wakhu said.

Njoroge Kibugu finished fifth on 289, followed by Isaiah Otuke on 291.

PGK’s first professional lady golfer, Naom Wafula, tied with Malik Taimur for seventh place on 292.

Daniel Nduva finished ninth on 293, while Mike Kisia rounded out the top 10 on 294.

With the seventh leg concluding at Sigona, attention now turns to the eighth leg of the PGK Equator Tour, which will be held at Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in two weeks’ time.

The tour continues to provide professional golfers with an important platform to compete for valuable Order of Merit points as they battle for qualification opportunities for the 2027 Magical Kenya Open and the 2028 Olympic Games.