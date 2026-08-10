Balala wins back-to-back KAGC titles with Karen Challenge victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 10, 2026 – Nyali Golf Club’s Adel Taufiq Balala secured back-to-back titles on the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) circuit after winning the 2026 NCBA Karen Challenge at Karen Country Club on Sunday.

Balala finished the 54-hole championship at level-par 216, edging Nakuru Golf Club’s John Kamaisi by two shots after three rounds of contrasting fortunes.

Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s Mwathi Gicheru finished third on three-over-par 219.

The victory comes just a week after Balala won the Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship at Limuru Country Club, making the Karen Challenge his second KAGC title in as many weeks and underlining his strong run of form on the circuit.

Balala set the pace from the opening round on Friday, firing an impressive six-under-par 66 to take an early lead.

He struggled to maintain the momentum in Saturday’s second round, carding a seven-over-par 79, but recovered strongly in the final round on Sunday with a one-under-par 71 to finish on 216 and secure the title.

The Nyali golfer’s final-round recovery proved decisive as he held off Kamais, who finished on two-over-par 218 after rounds of 73, 70 and 75. Gicheru completed the podium on 219 after rounds of 75, 71 and 73.

Speaking after his victory, Balala said the win was particularly satisfying given the difficult second round and the pressure of defending his position at the top of the leaderboard.

“It feels great to win again, especially after the Matchplay Championship last week. The second round was difficult, but I knew I still had a chance if I stayed focused and played my game. I am happy with how I responded in the final round and managed to get the job done,” Balala said.

He further said the back-to-back victories have given him confidence as the KAGC season progresses.

“Winning two titles in a row gives me a lot of confidence. It shows that the hard work is starting to pay off, but there is still a long way to go. I want to keep improving, remain consistent and see how far I can go this season,” he said.

Kamaisi mounted a strong challenge after improving from a first-round 73 to a two-under-par 70 in the second round, but a final-round 75 left him two shots behind Balala.

Gicheru, meanwhile, stayed in contention throughout the championship, following his opening-round 75 with a one-under-par 71 before closing with a 73 to finish third.

Sigona Golf Club’s Junaid Manji Ayaz was fourth on four-over-par 220 after rounds of 75, 74 and 71, while home player Joseph Olwali finished fifth on five-over-par 221 after posting rounds of 74, 73 and 74.

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Jay Sandhu, who recently won the Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship and became the first amateur to secure a ticket to the Magical Kenya Open 2027, finished sixth on six-over-par 222.

The Karen Challenge forms part of the 2026 KAGC calendar and provided another important opportunity for amateur golfers to earn ranking points and strengthen their positions as the season progresses.

Speaking at the event, NCBA Bank Galleria Branch Manager Lydia Mwangi said the bank was pleased to support a platform that continues to provide amateur golfers with opportunities to compete and develop their game.

“The Karen Challenge has once again demonstrated the quality and competitiveness of amateur golf in Kenya. At NCBA, we believe in creating opportunities that empower people to pursue their ambitions, and our support for the KAGC circuit is part of our commitment to growing the game at this level,” Mwangi said.