Lugari Progressive, Green Buffaloes crowned Chapa Dimba Kakamega champions

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 10, 2026 – Lugari Progressive, popularly known as Bishop Njenga, successfully defended their Kakamega County title for the fifth consecutive time after edging out long-time rivals Red Commandos, also known as Butere Girls, 3-0 on penalties in a thrilling Safaricom Chapa Dimba Kakamega County final played on Sunday at the Approved School Grounds in Kakamega.
The highly contested match ended goalless in regular time, with both sides creating chances but failing to find the back of the net.
Red Commandos came closest to breaking the deadlock late in the game when their effort struck the crossbar, sending the tightly fought contest into a penalty shootout.
Lugari Progressive, however, held their nerve from the spot, with goalkeeper Shamsi Pachanga emerging as the hero after saving two penalties, while another Red Commandos effort went wide, handing Lugari Progressive a 3-0 victory.
“Retaining the county title for the fifth time in a row is not easy. Butere Girls were really tough, and I will personally admit they gave us a run for our money. It is a good team, and this is not the first time we are meeting in the finals, but I thank God we managed to win. Going to penalties is something I did not expect, but I always trust my goalkeeper, and she made us proud by saving two penalties. After today, our focus now shifts to the regional finals coming up in a week’s time, and there we hope to make Kakamega proud,” Lugari Progressive head coach Fred Serenge said.
In the boys’ final, Green Buffaloes of Khwisero were crowned the new Kakamega County champions after defeating Holy Cross Injira Senior School 2-1 to claim their maiden Safaricom Chapa Dimba County title and book their place in the Western Regional Finals.
Green Buffaloes took the lead through Moses Muruka, who finished off a well-delivered corner from Peter Mukolwe.
They extended their lead before the half-time break when Augustine Khakali turned the ball into his own net, giving Green Buffaloes a 2-0 advantage.
Holy Cross Injira Senior School fought back in the second half, with Ransley Nasiali pulling one goal back. However, Green Buffaloes held firm to secure a historic 2-1 victory.
“We are really excited. It is the first time we are lifting the Safaricom Chapa Dimba County trophy. Last year, we were knocked out in the round of 16, but this year we came prepared and my boys delivered. There was a bit of pressure in the second half as our opponents were really pushing us, but we managed to maintain the game and hold them off. I know in the regionals we are going to face the best of the best from other counties, but we are ready for it. We are going for the win and will make sure Kakamega County takes the regional trophy,” Green Buffaloes tactician Ian Omukuba said.
With their victories, Lugari Progressive and Green Buffaloes will represent Kakamega County at the Western Regional Finals, scheduled for Saturday, 15th, and Sunday, 16th August, at Masinde Muliro Stadium, Kanduyi Bungoma. The two county champions each also received KES 75,000.
Other teams that have qualified for the Western Regional finals include: Chakol Queens and Musokoto Secondary School from Busia, Vihiga Cranes and Blue Commandos from Vihiga, and Terem FC and Elgon Queens from Bungoma.
The runners-up, Red Commandos and Holy Cross Injira Senior School, each received KES 30,000.
In the individual awards, Walles Oweingaya and Shamsi Pachanga were named the Best Goalkeepers in the boys’ and girls’ categories, respectively. The Top Scorer awards went to Moses Muruka and Ziporah Wanyonyi, with Wanyonyi also named the Girls’ MVP and Atanas Ombasa claiming the Boys’ MVP award. Each of the award winners took home KES 10,000.
In addition, Ziporah Wanyonyi and Atanas Ombasa will receive fully funded tertiary education scholarships under the Safaricom Citizens of the Future Programme.