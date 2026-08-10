Lugari Progressive, Green Buffaloes crowned Chapa Dimba Kakamega champions

Red Commandos came closest to breaking the deadlock late in the game when their effort struck the crossbar, sending the tightly fought contest into a penalty shootout.

Lugari Progressive, however, held their nerve from the spot, with goalkeeper Shamsi Pachanga emerging as the hero after saving two penalties, while another Red Commandos effort went wide, handing Lugari Progressive a 3-0 victory.

“Retaining the county title for the fifth time in a row is not easy. Butere Girls were really tough, and I will personally admit they gave us a run for our money. It is a good team, and this is not the first time we are meeting in the finals, but I thank God we managed to win. Going to penalties is something I did not expect, but I always trust my goalkeeper, and she made us proud by saving two penalties. After today, our focus now shifts to the regional finals coming up in a week’s time, and there we hope to make Kakamega proud,” Lugari Progressive head coach Fred Serenge said.