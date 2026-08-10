Malawi seal World Cup spot after reaching Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semis

RABAT, Morocco, August 10, 2026 – Algeria, Morocco, Cameroon and Malawi have all qualified for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco is also acting as a qualifying tournament for next summer’s tournament, with any country that makes the semi-finals earning their places at the World Cup.

Algeria beat 10-player Ivory Coast 2-1, with goals from Ines Khiri and Amira Ould Braham – after N’Sira Oudraogo was sent off when the Ivorians were 1-0 ahead – to reach the Wafcon last four and qualify for a Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Goals from Sakina Ouzraoui Diki and Hanane Ait El Haj helped Morocco defeat South Africa 2-1 to claim their place, with Cameroon securing a 1-0 victory over Nigeria thanks to a spectacular 30-yard free-kick from 19-year-old Myriam Nyadjou.

The fourth spot was taken by Malawi, 153rd in the world rankings, who caused a huge shock by beating Ghana 2-1, coming from behind with goals from Temwa Chawinga and Rose Kadzere.

The Wafcon semi-finals will take place on Wednesday with Morocco taking on Cameroon before Algeria meet Malawi.

The four nations that lost in the Wafcon quarter-finals – Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and South Africa – still have a chance to qualify for the World Cup.

On Thursday, Ivory Coast play Ghana and Nigeria will face South Africa with the two winners going into the 10-nation intercontinental play-offs in November and December.

Out of those 10 countries in the play-offs, three will qualify for next summer’s World Cup, which begins on 24 June and ends on 25 July.

England, Republic of Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland all still have a chance of qualifying from the European play-offs, which will take place from October to December.

Each of those five sides would need to win two two-legged ties to qualify.

There will be 32 nations competing at the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil and 18 of the qualifiers are now known.

Countries that have qualified for the 2027 Women’s World Cup so far…

Africa – Algeria, Cameroon, Malawi, Morocco.

Asia – Australia, China, Japan, North Korea, Philippines, South Korea.

Europe – Denmark, France, Germany, Spain.

Oceania – New Zealand.

South America – Argentina, Brazil (hosts), Colombia.