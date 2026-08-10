Fingers crossed, prayers aplenty as Kenya officially bid for 2029 World Athletics Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 10, 2026 – Nairobi has officially submitted its application to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, presenting a compelling case to bring the global flagship event to African soil.

The submission places the Kenyan capital firmly in the running for the global selection process.

Kenya has put forward a robust, government-backed bid that is expected to serve as a strong, historic push for the African continent.

If successful, the selection of Nairobi would mark the first time the senior World Athletics Championships are held in Africa.

Kenya has hosted major global athletics events in the past, namely the World Cross Country Championships in Mombasa in 2007, the World Athletics Under-18 Championships in Nairobi in 2017 and World Athletics Under-20 Championships, also in Nairobi, in 2021.

Kenya also hosts annual World Athletics Gold Label events, namely the Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour Gold in Nairobi and the Sirkwa Classic Cross Country Championships in Eldoret

Nairobi also hosted the 2010 African Athletics Championships at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The government has committed its full support to the bid, ensuring the necessary organizational framework, security measures, and modern infrastructure required to host a world-class global showpiece.

Nairobi faces competition from London, Rome, and Munich for the 2029 edition.

The winning host cities for both the 2029 and 2031 championships will be announced by World Athletics after the Ultimate Championships in Budapest, Hungary next month.