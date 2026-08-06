Kenyan youngster dedicates World Under 20 medal to multiple record holder Beatrice Chebet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 6, 2026 – Newly-crowned World Under 20 bronze medalist Joyline Chepkemoi has dedicated her latest success to triple world record holder Beatrice Chebet.

The youngster says the world and Olympic champion is her mentor and has motivated her to work hard and reach the same levels of success.

“I have done good so I am so happy. I was not expecting this but I have done good. I am proud of my country and I thank everybody who supports us. I want to thank my mentor Beatrice Chebet and I would like to tell her I will run like her,” the 19-year-old said.

Chebet is currently enjoying a deserved sabbatical leave from the track as well as road races after unbridled success in the past two years.

The 26-year-old gave birth to a bouncing baby boy in the past one month, and has been basking in the bliss of motherhood, enjoying what is arguably the biggest win in her life.

In the absence of the multiple world record holder — women’s 5000m and 10,000m — her admirer has been busy building her own reputation in the 12-and-a-half lap race.

On Tuesday night, Chepkemoi clocked a personal best (PB) of 15:09.08 to finish third in the women’s 5000m at the World Under 20 Championships in Oregon.

Uganda’s Charity Cherop took top honour, running 15:03.88 to win gold, as Shito Gumi of Ethiopia took silver after finishing second in 15:07.91.

Considering Chebet won the same World Under 20 title (women’s 5000m) in Tampere, Finland in 2018, Chepkemoi couldn’t have chosen a more appropriate mentor to look up to and to emulate as far as attaining a glittering career is concerned.

Since she is ineligible for the next edition of the competition, the youngster will be eyeing a seamless transition to the senior ranks.

The ‘Beatrice Experience’ provides her with an apt template to follow in this regard.