Vozinha granted shirt name exemption by Chile FA

SANTIAGO, Chile, August 5, 2026 – The Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) has granted an exemption to allow Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha to wear his nickname on his Colo Colo shirt.

The 40-year-old signed a six-month contract with the Chilean Liga de Primera side on Monday after garnering global acclaim for his performances at the World Cup.

Under league rules, he is required to play under his legal name Josimar Jose Evora Dias, with ANFP regulations stating “nicknames, appellations or sobriquets will not be permitted” on playing shirts.

However, Colo Colo have successfully secured permission for him to play under his famous moniker, which means ‘little granny’ in Portuguese.

“It is the name I have used my entire life,” Vozihna said in a news conference. “In Cape Verde, it holds great significance and a rich history, and now it does globally as well.

“If my grandmother were alive today, I think she would be proud. I hope to keep using it for the rest of my career as a tribute.”

Vozinha arrived in Santiago on Sunday to a lively reception from Colo Colo’s fans and joined his new team-mates in training two days later.

The veteran goalkeeper became a cult hero when Cape Verde claimed their first-ever World Cup point against Spain in the group stage and has seen his social media fame explode from 50,000 Instagram followers to nearly 30 million.

After helping his team reach the knockout stages, taking finalists Argentina to extra time in the last 32, Vozinha was named in Fifa’s team of the tournament and even had a newly discovered species of sea slug named after him.

Vozinha’s career has taken him to Slovakia, Angola, Moldova, Cyprus and, most recently, Portuguese second division side Chaves, but he has always believed himself to be a “‘big club’ player”.

Joining Colo Colo, the most successful team in the Primera Division (34 titles) and Copa Chile (14), is his career “highlight”.

“The decision was very clear. Despite playing in smaller leagues for clubs that weren’t exactly giants, deep down I always told myself I was a ‘big club’ player,” Vozinha said.

“So when Colo Colo came calling, there was no doubt. From day one, I knew where I wanted to play. I received many offers but Colo Colo was always the priority.

“The World Cup was the best thing that ever happened to me in football, but that is in the past now. Being here representing Colo Colo – a massive club with a rich history – is the highlight of my club career.”