Arsenal set to sign Newcastle captain Guimaraes

LONDON, England, August 5, 2026 – Arsenal are set to complete their protracted move for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes.

BBC Sport reported on 30 July that Guimaraes was expected to move to the Premier League champions following a breakthrough in talks.

And a full agreement is now almost done, with Guimaraes waiting for permission to leave Newcastle‘s training base in La Manga, in Spain, to finalise the formalities of his move to Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are now making preparations for the Brazil midfielder’s medical this week. There is no confirmation of a fee but sources are indicating it could reach £80m.

Guimaraes, who joined Newcastle from Lyon in 2022, has made clear his intention to join Arsenal as the 28-year-old has emerged as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice central midfield target.

Newcastle and Arsenal have been discussing the finer terms of the deal this week with a final agreement now considered a formality.