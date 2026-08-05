Gachagua: DCP earned its popularity, rival parties must up their game

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 5 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed claims that his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) is undermining other political outfits in the Mt Kenya region, insisting he welcomes political competition and has never asked anyone to fold their parties.

Speaking on Wednesday, Gachagua responded to concerns raised by former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and former Senator Lenny Kivuti, who had accused DCP of becoming too dominant in the region.

“I saw yesterday my brothers Justin Muturi, Peter Munya and Lenny Kivuti were complaining that DCP has become too strong and that Riggy G does not want other political parties. I think they are misguided,” Gachagua said.

He maintained that the region should have multiple political parties, saying democracy thrives on competition.

“We want many political parties in Mt Kenya so that everyone can compete. I have not told anyone to dissolve their party,” he said.

Gachagua attributed DCP’s growing popularity to what he described as aggressive grassroots mobilisation by the party’s leadership and supporters, urging leaders of rival parties to strengthen their own political campaigns instead of blaming DCP for its rise.

“DCP has become popular because its party leader, Rigathi Gachagua, and his team are working hard. So, I am telling my brothers, come, let’s work together and market your political parties. If you don’t market your parties, you will end up making losses,” he said.

The former Deputy President also took a swipe at Peter Munya’s Party of National Unity (PNU), citing its poor performance in the recent Ol Kalou by-election as evidence that rival parties had failed to connect with voters.

“Munya and PNU party did not even visit Ol Kalou. Your candidate only got 28 votes in that by-election. Isn’t that embarrassing?” Gachagua posed.

A rift emerged within the Mt Kenya opposition after Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi, PNU’s Peter Munya and DEP’s Lenny Kivuti rejected former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s call to dissolve their parties and fold into the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, the leaders said Gachagua had neither the legal nor moral authority to determine the future of other political parties, describing his remarks as offensive to party members, delegates and officials who had invested in building their respective political formations.

The statement follows remarks attributed to Gachagua at a church event in Meru on July 26, where he urged the Democratic Party, PNU, Umoja na Maendeleo Party and BUS Party (DEP) to dissolve and join DCP.

The leaders maintained that any decision to merge, dissolve or reconstitute a political party can only be made by the lawful organs of that party in accordance with its constitution and the Political Parties Act.

They further cited Article 38 of the Constitution, saying every Kenyan has the right to make political choices, including joining and participating in a political party of their choice.

“These political rights are both constitutional and statutory and cannot be diminished by the personal ambitions or preferences of any individual,” the statement said.

While reaffirming their commitment to working with like-minded parties to provide alternative leadership to the Kenya Kwanza administration, the leaders stressed that any political cooperation must be founded on consultation, equality and mutual respect rather than coercion or political ultimatums.

The trio also accused Gachagua of applying double standards by calling for the dissolution of established parties while simultaneously engaging elected United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders and senior government officials.

“If he genuinely believes in political realignment based on principle and the sovereign will of the people, then he should encourage those elected on UDA tickets to resign and seek fresh mandates through by-elections,” the statement said.

The leaders further rejected what they described as attempts to portray Gachagua as the sole political spokesman for the Mt Kenya region, saying no meeting or consensus had ever conferred such authority on him.

“Leadership is earned through service, humility and consensus—not through declarations of supremacy over independent political formations,” the Muturi-led caucus said.

Muturi, Munya and Kivuti urged Gachagua to embrace structured dialogue and respect the autonomy of political parties, warning that democracy is strengthened when parties and citizens are free to make political choices without intimidation.

“It can’t be one is okay joining DCP but bad if they join our parties. One people, one agenda—prosperity,” the leaders noted.