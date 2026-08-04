Muturi dares Gachagua to ask UDA MPs allied to him to resign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 — Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi has challenged former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to have UDA leaders allied to him resign and seek fresh mandates before urging other parties to dissolve and join his DCP outfit.

Muturi issued the challenge in a joint statement with Party of National Unity (PNU) leader Peter Munya and Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) leader Lenny Kivuti, as the three leaders rejected Gachagua’s call for their parties to dissolve and join the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

The leaders argued that it was contradictory for Gachagua to urge established political parties to wind up their operations while at the same time hosting elected United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders and senior government officials at his residence.

“If he genuinely believes in political realignment based on principle and the sovereign will of the people, then he should encourage those elected on UDA tickets to resign and seek fresh mandates through by-elections,” the statement said.

They maintained that democracy is strengthened through the ballot rather than negotiated defections or political convenience, insisting that the same standard should apply to all political actors.

The three leaders also rejected Gachagua’s appeal for DP, PNU and DEP to dissolve and fold into DCP, saying each party is an independent institution whose future can only be determined by its lawful organs in accordance with the Constitution and the Political Parties Act.

Muturi-led Mt Kenya alliance declines to fold parties

While affirming their commitment to working with like-minded parties to offer an alternative to the Kenya Kwanza administration, they said political cooperation must be anchored on consultation, mutual respect and voluntary partnership rather than coercion or ultimatums.

The leaders further cautioned against attempts to monopolise the Mt Kenya political space, saying communities should remain free to choose their preferred political parties without intimidation.

“It can’t be one is okay joining DCP but bad if they join our parties. One people, one agenda—prosperity,” the statement noted.