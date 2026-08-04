Kalonzo hosts Gachagua, Wamalwa in latest bid to build united opposition

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 4 – Opposition leaders have intensified efforts to forge a united political front ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka holding back-to-back consultations with key figures from different political formations as negotiations over a broader alliance gather momentum.

On Tuesday, Kalonzo met former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and DAP-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, saying the trio had discussed “the way forward” for the country as the opposition seeks to strengthen its unity.

“We continue our engagements, strengthening the unity of the Opposition as we work together to restore hope and deliver the Kenya that our people deserve,” Kalonzo said.

“This morning, I was joined by my brothers H.E. Rigathi Gachagua and Hon. Eugene Wamalwa for consultations on the way forward for our country.”

The meeting came barely days after Kalonzo separately hosted Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, one of the leading figures behind the emerging Linda Mwananchi movement, as opposition leaders step up consultations aimed at bringing together various anti-government political formations under a common platform. The discussions with Sifuna centred on opposition unity and building a formidable alliance ahead of the 2027 elections.

The latest engagements also follow a major Azimio la Umoja Coalition meeting that mandated Kalonzo to spearhead talks with like-minded political formations, including Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), Martha Karua’s People’s Liberation Party (PLP) and the Linda Mwananchi movement once its registration process is complete, as part of efforts to build a broad opposition coalition.

The renewed consultations underscore growing efforts to consolidate the opposition following political realignments triggered by Gachagua’s fallout with President William Ruto. Since leaving government, the former Deputy President has emerged as one of the administration’s fiercest critics and has increasingly appeared alongside opposition leaders, fuelling speculation of a grand coalition to challenge Kenya Kwanza in 2027.

Although the opposition leaders have consistently projected unity, they are yet to unveil a formal coalition structure or settle on a presidential flagbearer, maintaining that their immediate priority is to unite the various political formations before discussions on leadership and power sharing begin.