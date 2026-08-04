Murang’a tops Infotrak CountyTrak index as Kang’ata records highest governor approval

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 — Murang’a County has emerged as Kenya’s best-performing devolved unit in the latest Infotrak CountyTrak Performance Index, scoring 54 per cent, ahead of Kiambu (52 per cent) and Trans Nzoia (50 per cent), while Governor Irungu Kang’ata posted the country’s highest approval rating at 80 per cent.

The survey found Murang’a leading nationally in four devolved functions assessed so far—roads and transport (54 per cent), trade and tourism (51 per cent), housing, lands and settlement (53 per cent), and water management and sanitation (55 per cent)—cementing its position as the country’s top-performing county.

“Murang’a tops every region — its 54 per cent leads Central and all other regional winners,” the report notes in its assessment of roads and transport, highlighting the county’s consistent performance across the country.

The report also points to sustained improvements in key sectors.

In housing, lands and settlement, it notes that “Murang’a gains every cycle — 48pc → 50pc → 53pc, the only county… improving in both periods,” while in water management and sanitation it observes that “Murang’a improves every cycle — 52pc → 53pc → 55pc, opening a three-point lead.”

Kiambu ranked second overall and topped the energy function with 56 per cent, while Trans Nzoia placed third overall and featured among the leading counties in trade, housing, water and energy performance.

Separately, the CountyTrak survey ranked Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata as the country’s highest-rated governor with an 80 per cent approval rating, followed by Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, reflecting strong public satisfaction in the three best-performing counties.

The findings suggest a close link between county performance and public approval, with the top-ranked counties also producing the country’s three most highly rated governors.

The Infotrak CountyTrak Performance Index measures residents’ satisfaction with county governments across devolved functions, including roads and transport, energy, trade and tourism, housing, water and sanitation, among others.