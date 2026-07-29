Murkomen, Wahome Under Fire for Skipping Senate Probe into Alleged Land Grab in Two Rivers

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 29 – Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome and her Interior counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen came under sharp criticism from senators on Wednesday after failing to appear before the Senate Lands Committee to answer questions over alleged intimidation and attempted land grabbing at Two Rivers Crescent Estate in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The committee had summoned the two Cabinet secretaries to respond to claims by residents that armed goons had been deployed to harass and intimidate landowners in a long-running ownership dispute.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thangwa led the criticism, saying the absence of the two ministers undermined the seriousness of the allegations, which include violent attacks, attempted evictions and destruction of property.

“It is unfortunate that residents who legally acquired their land are now living in fear after being targeted by individuals acting on behalf of an untouchable person. That is why we wanted the Cabinet Secretaries for Lands and Interior to appear before this committee,” Thangwa said.

He told the committee that the affected homeowners, some of whom are retired public servants, bought their plots from the family of the late former Director of Intelligence James Kanyotu but are now facing attempts to force them off the land by an individual claiming ownership.

Committee chairperson Mohammed Faki told senators that Wahome had sought to be excused because she was attending a Cabinet sub-committee meeting chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, while Murkomen was attending a National Security Council meeting. Murkomen, however, submitted written responses to the committee.

Thangwa questioned why the Lands CS had neither appeared nor submitted a written response, suggesting her previous role as an advocate for one of the interested parties could create perceptions of a conflict of interest.

“We are concerned that the Lands CS did not even submit a response. Before joining Cabinet, she represented one of the interested parties. Could that be why she is not taking this matter seriously?” he posed.

Residents who appeared before the committee painted a picture of sustained harassment dating back several years.

Two Rivers Crescent Estate Residents Association chairperson Felisters Mwihia told senators that most homeowners purchased their plots as early as 2008 and were issued with valid title deeds after completing the required transfer process.

She said the dispute escalated following the death of James Kanyotu, alleging that Willy Kihara Kanyotu, who claims to be the deceased’s son, has orchestrated repeated invasions of the estate through hired goons.

According to Mwihia, the alleged activities include violent assaults, trespass, destruction of property, removal of security installations, digging trenches, erecting fences, re-surveying plots and altering boundaries with the intention of subdividing the land for resale.

She further told senators that despite obtaining court orders restraining the alleged activities, the orders have repeatedly been ignored, accusing police at Ruiru Police Station of failing to enforce them.

In his written submission, Murkomen maintained that police had not received formal reports of attempted illegal evictions from the residents.

He said any reported criminal acts, including forcible evictions or violence, would be investigated by the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in accordance with the law.

Murkomen further stated that Willy Kihara Kanyotu is a legally recognised beneficiary of James Kanyotu’s estate under High Court Succession Cause No. 1239 of 2008 and was allocated 13 plots through the confirmed grant of letters of administration.

He added that Kihara claims ownership of several additional plots, arguing that they were either gifted to him by the late Kanyotu or that previous transfers of some parcels were allegedly fraudulent and in breach of succession court orders.

Following the session, the committee directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure that individuals without lawful ownership of land in the estate do not interfere with residents as the dispute remains before the courts.

The senators also directed that the 76 homeowners currently occupying the estate should not be evicted pending resolution of the ownership dispute.

The committee ordered both Wahome and Murkomen to appear before it next Thursday, saying the allegations of organised attacks by goons and the broader land dispute require urgent explanation from the two ministries.