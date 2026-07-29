Nyandarua Governor Badilisha Dumps UDA for Gachagua’s DCP

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 29- Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha has defected from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), becoming the latest elected leader to align himself with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua announced the governor’s move on Wednesday after hosting Badilisha and members of the Nyandarua County Assembly, describing the defection as a major boost for DCP’s growing political influence.

According to Gachagua, the governor and the county assembly leadership have committed to defending their respective seats on DCP tickets in the 2027 elections and will participate in the party’s nomination exercise next year.

“I am delighted to receive Governor Kiarie Badilisha of Nyandarua County and the entire County Assembly into the DCP Party. They have assured me that they will defend their seats on DCP Party tickets, and they shall form part of the aspirants in the party primaries next year. I have assured them that the party primaries will be free and fair,” Gachagua said.

He added that the Nyandarua delegation had conveyed a message of support from residents, whom he said had embraced the party’s vision.

“The people of Nyandarua County, led by their governor, have brought a message of goodwill from the people of Nyandarua County; they are answering the call for the liberation of Kenya. To them, the future is green. On the liberation of our nation, we are on the same wavelength. With certainty, we shall achieve the best future for our nation,” he said.

Gachagua described the defection as part of what he termed a growing exodus from rival political parties, particularly UDA, as DCP steps up its nationwide recruitment campaign.

“The mass exodus from unpopular parties, notably the infamous UDA, continues. God bless Kenya,” he said.

The former deputy president also argued that the recent Ol Kalou by-election had signaled the political direction of the Mt Kenya region ahead of the next general election, insisting that leaders had resolved to remain united behind one political vehicle.

“We have decided Mt Kenya is one because if we separate, Ruto will win,” he said.

Gachagua claimed that elected leaders who continue to support President William Ruto in the region risk political defeat in 2027.

“In 2027, here in our 11 counties in the mountain, the contest is already defined. If you are with Ruto, you are against the community and you will go nowhere,” he said.

He further asserted that governors, senators, MPs, women representatives and MCAs allied to the President would struggle to retain their seats.

“Anybody, whether an MCA, MP, senator, woman representative or governor, if you are on Ruto’s side you will get up to 10 per cent of the votes only in this region,” he claimed.

Badilisha’s defection comes weeks after Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata announced that he would seek re-election on a DCP ticket, underscoring Gachagua’s efforts to consolidate support in the Mt Kenya region as political realignments gather pace ahead of the 2027 polls.