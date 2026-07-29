DCI Launches Probe Into Fatal Shooting of Doctor in Nairobi’s Upper Hill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of Victoria Mutiso, who was shot dead in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the DCI extended its condolences to the doctor’s family and pledged to conduct a thorough, impartial and professional investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and bring those responsible to justice.

Police officers, accompanied by Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) detectives, responded immediately after receiving reports of the shooting, securing and processing the scene while collecting forensic evidence for analysis.

Investigators also interviewed witnesses and visited the medical facility where the victim had been rushed following the attack.

According to preliminary findings, Dr. Mutiso had requested an Uber ride for transport when she sustained fatal gunshot injuries under circumstances that investigators say are still being established.

The case has since been taken over by homicide detectives from the DCI headquarters, working alongside forensic experts.

The investigators said they are pursuing all critical leads, including following up on persons of investigative interest, as they seek to identify those behind the shooting.

The DCI appealed to members of the public to avoid speculation or sharing unverified information, warning that doing so could interfere with ongoing investigations.