Chiggai: Economic hardship no excuse for neglecting children

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Presidential Advisor on Women’s Rights Harriette Chiggai has challenged parents to take greater responsibility for raising their children, insisting that economic hardship and demanding careers should never be used to justify parental neglect.

Speaking at the Women Achievers Africa Conference and Awards (WAWCA 2026) in Nairobi on Wednesday, Chiggai said while families face mounting financial pressures, parents remain the primary architects of their children’s values, character and future.

“Nobody will parent your child for you. Economic pressures and career demands are no excuse to abandon your parental responsibility. Children absorb what they see at home, and we must be intentionally present in their lives,” she said.

Chiggai underscored the importance of active parenting by both mothers and fathers, saying young people thrive when they are raised in supportive homes with positive role models.

“The young boys need the masculinity of their fathers,” she said, urging men to play a more active role alongside mothers in nurturing and mentoring their children.

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Beyond parenting, Chiggai encouraged women to reject societal stereotypes that discourage them from pursuing leadership, saying personal circumstances such as divorce should never define their potential.

“Don’t shy away from taking leadership positions because you are divorced. You have no apology to give,” she told delegates.

She also challenged established women leaders to deliberately mentor the next generation, describing mentorship as a responsibility rather than an act of goodwill.

“Mentorship is not an act of kindness. It is your responsibility to shape other women. Name who you are mentoring and create networks that turn into continental movements,” she said.

Quoting celebrated American poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou, Chiggai urged African women to embrace their resilience and work collectively to drive lasting social and economic transformation across the continent.

Her remarks complemented broader discussions at the three-day summit, where delegates have called for greater support for women entrepreneurs, safer political spaces for female leaders and stronger family structures as pillars of Africa’s development.