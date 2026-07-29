Rachel Ruto calls for greater investment in grassroots women-led enterprises

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has called for greater investment in grassroots women-led enterprises across Africa, urging governments, financial institutions and development partners to expand access to capital, markets and skills as a pathway to inclusive economic growth.

In a speech delivered on her behalf by Elizabeth Koskei at the Women Achievers Africa Conference and Awards (WAWCA 2026) in Nairobi, the First Lady said empowering women at the community level is key to unlocking Africa’s economic potential.

She highlighted initiatives such as table banking, financial literacy programmes and the Joyful Women Organization (JoyWo), saying they demonstrate how targeted support can transform livelihoods, strengthen household incomes and build more resilient communities.

“When we empower a woman at the grassroots level, we build a foundation that transforms families, communities and entire nations,” the First Lady said in the speech delivered on Wednesday.

Her remarks reinforced a central message that has emerged from the three-day conference: that Africa’s development depends on creating an enabling environment for women to thrive economically, politically and socially.

On Tuesday, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei warned that political violence, intimidation and gender-based attacks continue to discourage many capable women from seeking elective office.

She called for stricter enforcement of electoral codes of conduct and urged political parties to create safer spaces for female aspirants, arguing that women bring a more issue-driven and inclusive approach to leadership.

President’s Advisor on Women’s Rights Harriette Chiggai also challenged delegates to strengthen family values, urging parents to play a more active role in raising their children and insisting that economic hardship should never be used as an excuse for neglect.

She said strong families remain the foundation upon which future leaders are nurtured.

First Lady Rachel called on policymakers, corporate institutions and civil society organisations to forge stronger partnerships that expand financial inclusion and market opportunities for women entrepreneurs, saying sustainable development depends on ensuring that no woman is left behind.

She also commended the organisers of WAWCA 2026 for creating a continental platform that celebrates women’s achievements while fostering collaboration among leaders, entrepreneurs and advocates working to accelerate Africa’s development.

Held under the theme “Women’s Leadership in Africa: Upscaling the Role of Women in Africa’s Development,” the conference has brought together policymakers, business executives, development partners, civil society leaders and grassroots organisations to explore strategies for advancing women’s political participation, economic empowerment, financial inclusion, leadership, mentorship and gender equality across the continent.

The summit concludes on Thursday with the Women Achievers Africa Awards, which will honour women whose leadership and innovation have made significant contributions to business, public service, governance, entrepreneurship and community development across Africa.