KCB urges women to formalize businesses to unlock financing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Women entrepreneurs must formalize their businesses to unlock financing and scale their enterprises, KCB Group Director of Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru has said, revealing the bank has already disbursed Sh160 billion to women-led businesses.

Speaking at the Women Achievers Africa Conference and Awards (WAWCA 2026) in Nairobi on Tuesday, Gichuru said many women-owned enterprises remain excluded from credit because they operate informally, making it difficult for lenders to assess their financial records and repayment capacity.

“When women say there is no access to capital, I say you haven’t come to KCB,” she said. “Formalize your business. The only way we can assess your character and ability to repay loans is by beginning a formal relationship with the bank.”

Gichuru said women entrepreneurs had accessed Sh160 billion by March this year under KCB’s Flame (Female-Led and Made Enterprises) initiative, out of the Sh250 billion the lender has committed to supporting women-owned businesses.

She said the uptake reflects growing confidence among female entrepreneurs and demonstrates that women continue to post strong repayment rates while expanding their businesses.

Beyond financing, Gichuru said women now account for 47 per cent of KCB Group’s workforce, with nearly 16 per cent occupying management positions.

She noted that key leadership roles, including Group Managing Director, General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer, are currently held by women.

“Women are no longer waiting for permission to lead. They are leading in business, government, communities and global organisations with confidence, excellence and clarity,” she said.

“Inclusive leadership is not simply the right thing to do; it is a competitive advantage.”

She challenged established women leaders to mentor and sponsor younger professionals, saying sustainable progress depends on creating opportunities for the next generation rather than individual success alone.

Through the KCB Foundation, she added, the bank continues to support vulnerable groups, including teen mothers and young girls, through scholarships, financial literacy programmes and business development initiatives aimed at helping informal enterprises become investment-ready.