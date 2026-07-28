IEBC Announces Vacancy for Commission Secretary/CEO, Applications Close Aug 11

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has invited qualified and experienced candidates to apply for the position of Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CS/CEO) as it continues to strengthen its leadership ahead of key electoral activities.

In a vacancy announcement issued on Tuesday, the electoral commission said interested applicants should submit their applications via email to [email protected], with the subject line “Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CS/CEO).”

The application deadline has been set for August 11, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

According to the notice, the recruitment process is being handled by KPMG, and applicants can access the detailed job advertisement outlining the qualifications, experience, and application requirements through the link provided by the commission.

The IEBC reaffirmed its commitment to equal opportunity employment, encouraging applications from women, youth, persons with disabilities, and candidates from marginalized communities.

The recruitment comes as the commission continues implementing reforms and preparing for upcoming electoral processes, with the Commission Secretary serving as the accounting officer and overseeing the day-to-day administration and operations of the electoral body.

The position is expected to attract significant interest given its central role in managing the commission’s administrative functions and supporting the delivery of free, fair, and credible elections.