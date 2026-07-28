Kenya, UK Resume Joint Military Training at BATUK After Dialogue

NAIROBI, Kenya Juol 28 – Kenya and the United Kingdom have agreed to resume joint military training exercises at the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) following consultations between the two governments, marking a renewed commitment to their longstanding defence partnership.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi welcomed the decision, saying it reflects the success of dialogue and the strong relationship that has defined Kenya-UK ties for decades.

“The Government of Kenya welcomes the decision to proceed with the planned military training exercise at the British Army Training Unit Kenya,” Mudavadi said.

He noted that the resumption follows constructive engagement between Nairobi and London, demonstrating that longstanding partners can resolve challenges through dialogue, mutual respect and goodwill while maintaining cooperation on matters of shared interest.

Mudavadi said the renewed exercises will strengthen the operational capabilities of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), enhance regional peace and security, and deliver economic benefits to communities hosting BATUK activities through employment and business opportunities.

He added that Kenya values its close cooperation with the United Kingdom and remains committed to expanding defence collaboration in ways that promote peace, security and regional stability.

The resumption of the military exercises signals a renewed phase in Kenya-UK defence cooperation after discussions between the two governments paved the way for the continuation of training activities at BATUK.