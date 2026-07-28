Nation Media Group Uganda to Resume Operations After Museveni Authorization

KAMPALA, Uganda Jul 28 – Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG Uganda) has announced it will resume operations after receiving authorization from President Yoweri Museveni’s government, bringing to an end a period of disruption that affected its television, radio, print and digital platforms.

The announcement was made by Taifa Group Chairman Rostam Aziz, who reaffirmed the media group’s commitment to independent, impactful and public-interest journalism.

The resumption of operations marks a significant development for one of East Africa’s leading media houses, whose outlets had faced disruptions in Uganda.

In a statement, the company said it was preparing to restore services across all its platforms, enabling audiences to once again access news and current affairs programming through its television and radio stations, newspapers and digital channels.

Aziz thanked stakeholders, audiences and partners for their patience during the disruption, emphasizing that the organization remains committed to delivering credible, accurate and impactful journalism.

The decision follows authorization from President Yoweri Museveni’s administration, paving the way for the media house to fully resume its operations in Uganda.

Nation Media Group, headquartered in Nairobi, is one of the largest independent media organizations in East and Central Africa, with operations spanning Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

The company operates several leading media brands, including the Daily Nation, Business Daily, The EastAfrican, NTV Kenya, Nation FM and Spark TV Uganda, among other broadcast, print and digital platforms.

The restoration of NMG Uganda’s operations is expected to strengthen media diversity and expand access to news and information for audiences across Uganda.