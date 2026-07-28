CS Ruku Unveils Climate Resilience Plan Amid Drought and El Niño Forecast

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 28 – The government has unveiled a comprehensive climate resilience strategy aimed at protecting vulnerable communities as Kenya grapples with emerging drought conditions while bracing for above-normal El Niño rains expected later this year.

Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku said the government has activated all relevant agencies to strengthen preparedness and coordinate responses to the increasingly unpredictable weather patterns driven by climate change.

Speaking after a meeting with International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Secretary General Jagan Chapagain and Kenya Red Cross Society Secretary General Idris Ahmed at Harambee House, Ruku said the government is prioritizing both immediate interventions and long-term resilience measures.

The announcement comes as several parts of the country begin experiencing crop failure and worsening drought, even as the Kenya Meteorological Department forecasts above-normal El Niño rains later this year, raising concerns over the potential for flooding and other climate-related disasters.

Ruku said the government’s response includes strengthening early warning systems, improving emergency response planning, pre-positioning relief supplies, promoting climate-smart agriculture, enhancing water resource management and investing in community resilience programmes.

“Kenya continues to experience recurring climate-related emergencies ranging from drought and food insecurity to floods and other extreme weather events. We must strengthen collaboration between government institutions, humanitarian organisations, development partners and communities to ensure we are adequately prepared and able to respond effectively,” Ruku said.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasized that partnerships with humanitarian organizations such as the Kenya Red Cross Society remain critical in safeguarding lives and livelihoods, noting the organization’s long-standing role in responding to droughts, floods, fires, road accidents and other emergencies across the country.

IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain said governments and humanitarian partners must increasingly focus on preparedness and resilience rather than relying solely on emergency response, particularly as global humanitarian financing becomes more constrained.

He noted that the Kenya Red Cross Society’s nationwide volunteer network and presence in remote communities positions it to effectively complement government efforts in disaster response and community preparedness.

The leaders also explored opportunities to mobilize financing through climate funds, development banks and other international mechanisms to support adaptation projects and strengthen Kenya’s resilience to future climate shocks.

The meeting reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between the Government of Kenya, the Kenya Red Cross Society and the IFRC, with all parties committing to deepen collaboration on disaster preparedness, humanitarian response and climate adaptation as climate-related emergencies become more frequent and severe.