CS Ruku Hands Payroll Audit to DCI as Govt Rolls Out Sweeping Public Service Reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 9 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has formally handed over public service payroll audit documents to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, paving the way for investigations into payroll irregularities as the Government accelerates implementation of wide-ranging public service reforms.

Speaking during a high-level consultative meeting on the implementation of Cabinet decisions on Public Service Payroll Reforms, Ruku said the Government was committed to restoring integrity in payroll management through stronger governance systems, enhanced oversight and strict adherence to the rule of law.

He noted that the Government payroll remains one of the country’s most critical public financial management systems, accounting for a substantial share of national expenditure and directly supporting delivery of public services.

“The integrity of the Government payroll is central to fiscal discipline, effective governance and public confidence in Government institutions,” Ruku said.

The Cabinet Secretary said that although significant progress had been achieved through payroll audits, human resource data validation, systems enhancement and inter-agency collaboration, an independent payroll audit and subsequent forensic review by a multi-agency team had revealed weaknesses requiring further investigation.

According to Ruku, Cabinet, during its meeting held on June 30, 2026, directed that all matters with possible criminal implications be referred to relevant investigative agencies while implementation of comprehensive payroll reforms proceeds simultaneously.

The consultative meeting brought together senior officials from the State Department for Public Service and Human Capital Development, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the National Intelligence Service, the Internal Auditor General’s Office, the Office of the Head of Public Service and the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary to coordinate implementation of the Cabinet directives.

During the meeting, Ruku officially handed over payroll audit reports, forensic audit findings and supporting documentation to the DCI to facilitate independent investigations.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary said the move demonstrated the Government’s commitment to accountability and prudent management of public resources.

He added that reforms would continue alongside investigations, including full optimisation of the Human Resource Information System (HRIS-Ke), integration of payroll systems with other government financial management platforms, establishment of Payroll Audit Units across Ministries, Departments and Agencies, continuous payroll verification and stronger internal controls.

Ruku assured public servants that the reforms were intended to strengthen confidence in the Public Service while safeguarding employees’ rights through due process.

“Honest and dedicated public servants have nothing to fear from this exercise. These reforms are designed to build a more transparent, accountable and efficient Public Service,” he said.

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin assured Kenyans that the agency would conduct thorough, independent and professional investigations into the audit findings.

He said investigators would leave no stone unturned in uncovering any wrongdoing and would work closely with relevant government institutions to establish the facts, identify those responsible and ensure appropriate legal action is taken where necessary.

Amin emphasized that investigations would be carried out objectively, without fear or favour, and strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

Ruku called on all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Constitutional Commissions, Independent Offices, County Governments and State Corporations to fully cooperate with investigators as the payroll reform programme enters its next phase.

The Cabinet Secretary reaffirmed that the reforms are expected to strengthen fiscal discipline, eliminate payroll fraud and wastage, safeguard taxpayers’ money and enhance public confidence in the management of government resources.