Quickmart Expands Nakuru Footprint with Three New Mega Branches

NAKURU, Kenya Jul 9 – The rapidly expanding Quickmart supermarket chain has strengthened its presence in Nakuru City with the opening of three new mega branches, reaffirming the city’s significance in the retailer’s growth journey.

The expansion drive began with the official launch of the Quickmart State House Road branch on January 23 during a colourful ceremony attended by celebrities, business leaders and other dignitaries.

The retailer has since unveiled two additional outlets — the Quickmart Kenyatta Avenue branch in Nakuru’s Central Business District and the Quickmart Section 58 branch along Oginga Odinga Road — both of which were officially opened last Friday.

The twin launch ceremonies painted the town red, with management first opening the doors of the CBD branch to shoppers before proceeding to the second event in the upscale Section 58 estate.

The new openings have increased Quickmart’s nationwide footprint to 70 stores, marking the chain’s 69th and 70th branches in its 20-year journey from humble beginnings in Nakuru.

Quickmart opened its first store at Shirikisho Building in Nakuru in 2006 before establishing a second outlet in Shabab, Nakuru Town West. Since then, the retailer has grown significantly and now operates 70 branches across 16 counties.

Although the original Shirikisho outlet later closed, the supermarket chain has returned to Nakuru in a major way by opening three branches within less than seven months.

Speaking during the launch, Quickmart Chief Executive Officer Peter Kagiri announced that the new CBD and Section 58 branches would operate on a 24-hour basis.

“We will work closely with the Nakuru County Government and security agencies to ensure the areas remain safe and secure for both customers and staff,” he said.

Kagiri noted that Nakuru holds special significance for the supermarket chain as the home of the founding family and described the city as a thriving business hub.

“The new branches will comprehensively address customer demands within the city and improve convenience for shoppers,” he said.

He added that the expansion had already created new employment opportunities and contributed positively to Nakuru’s growing economy.