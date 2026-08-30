Why Malkia Strikers head coach is unhappy despite unbeaten run at Africa Volleyball Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 30, 2026 – Despite swatting aside Nigeria to reach the Africa Nations Championships quarters, national women’s volleyball team head coach Geoffrey Omondi is still unsatisfied.

The gaffer insists there are rough edges to their game, which they need to smoothen if they are to win a 11th continental title and qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“We are lacking some of accuracy, which we need to work on towards the coming matches which are a bit tougher than this one. Our services did not go as per the targets neither were our blocks. They were leaking a lot so we need to work on it,” Omondi said.

The defending champions made mincemeat of the West Africans, winning 25-21, 25-17 and 25-15 in a match that started out evenly balanced before it swung in favour of Kenya.

Malkia Strikers’ next tie is against North African giants Algeria, who beat Senegal in the other Round of 16 tie on Saturday.

Other top favourites remaining in the competition include Cameroon, Egypt as well as the Algerians.

The winner of the biennial championships will earn the sole ticket to the 2028 Olympics.