Malkia Strikers assured over allowances after go-slow ahead of Africa Nations Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 20, 2026 – Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) deputy president Paul Bitok has assured Malkia Strikers that the government will clear their pending allowances ahead of the Africa Nations Championship in Nairobi on August 23-September 5.

Bitok says the allowances will be paid directly into the players’ individual accounts by the Ministry of Sports, noting that the process will take some time.

“The team received the first phase of allowances last week, and the pending allowances for the remaining days will be sorted out soon. Other allowances, based on the standard number of local training and competition days, will be paid directly into the players’ individual accounts by the Ministry of Sports,” he said.

Bitok added: “We have already informed the players that the process may take some time, but everything is under control, and all approved allowances will be paid by the Ministry of Sports.”

Bitok’s comments come in the wake of a hectic day for the volleyball queens who reportedly staged a go-slow over delayed payment of allowances ahead of the continental showpiece.

The team were also protesting over lack of playing kits, less than a week to the competition.

The deputy president assured that all the kits will be available in time for the opener on Saturday.

“Regarding training uniforms, we have received some from Nairobi Sports House and NOCK. Two other sponsors, Mozzart and Tessen, will also hand over additional sets of training and relaxation T-shirts tomorrow (Friday). The competition kits will be ready by Saturday, ahead of the CAVB technical inquiry,” the former Malkia Strikers head coach explained.

Malkia Strikers will be defending their title, won in 2023 in Cameroon, which cemented their status as the competition’s most successful side.

Geoffrey Omondi’s charges are eyeing a successful defense of their title, which comes with the additional benefit of booking their ticket to Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.