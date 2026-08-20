Networks Open Season 2 returns as Kenya’s competitive padel scene gathers momentum

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 20, 2026 – Kenya’s growing competitive padel community will return to the court from August 25-30 as Networks Padel Village hosts the second season of the Networks Open, bringing together players across different levels for six days of competition at Village Market.

The tournament comes as padel continues to develop from a largely recreational activity into an increasingly competitive sport in Kenya.

It follows the momentum generated by the Carrefour Open held at Networks Padel Village in June, which attracted more than 250 athletes competing across nine categories.

Networks Open Season 2 will feature nine competitive categories, ranging from Beginner and Intermediate to Advanced and Elite, allowing players to compete at appropriate skill levels.

The Top Kenya 4.5+ category will bring together some of the country’s highest-ranked players, with competitors across the tournament battling for more than KES 600,000 in cash prizes.

“Networks Open has quickly established itself as one of the country’s signature padel tournaments. Season 2 is bigger, more competitive, and designed to continue growing the sport while delivering an exceptional experience for players and spectators alike,” Networks Padel Village club manager Sylvia Mugweru.

The tournament is expected to provide both established and emerging players with an opportunity to test themselves in a structured competitive environment while strengthening the player community around the sport.

Weekday matches will run from 5:00 pm to 10:00 p.m, while weekend matches will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Registration is now open at KES 8,000 per team, or KES 4,000 per player.

Player categories will be reviewed using Playtomic ratings to promote balanced competition, with the tournament committee able to recommend category adjustments where necessary.