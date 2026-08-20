Three arrested as NANIB seizes Sh3.3 million cannabis in Narok

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Three suspected drug traffickers have been arrested in Narok after anti-narcotics detectives seized cannabis valued at more than Sh3.3 million in a raid targeting makeshift structures at the Narok Main Quarry.

The suspects were arrested by detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB) following intelligence on the alleged storage and distribution of the narcotics in the area.

Police identified the suspects as Joel Rimin Koisikir, Hassan Mukaria Jackson and Robert Turgut Kipkoech.

Detectives from the NANIB team based at Narok Police Station conducted the operation after receiving information on the suspected drug trafficking activities.

During the raid, officers recovered 19 packages containing cannabis sativa weighing 118.6 kilogrammes. The narcotics were estimated to have a street value of Sh3,358,000.

Detectives also recovered assorted packaging materials believed to have been used in the preparation and distribution of the drugs.

The three suspects were taken into custody and are being processed ahead of their arraignment in court. The seized narcotics have been secured as exhibits as investigations into the suspected trafficking network continue.

The operation comes amid intensified efforts by law enforcement agencies to disrupt the trafficking and distribution of narcotics across the country, particularly through intelligence-led operations targeting suspected storage and distribution points.