Opposition Gives Ruto 14 Days to Release Dangote-Lamu Refinery Deal

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 3 – Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro gave President William Ruto 14 days to make public the Dangote refinery agreement, citing concerns over transparency and its implications for Kenyans.

He stated that such agreements have hidden agendas that Kenyans need to know, urges former President Uhuru Kenyatta not to respond to attacks from President Ruto, saying he and other young leaders will deal with him.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has in the meantime called for greater disclosure of major government contracts, arguing that Kenyans have a constitutional right to know the commitments made by the State.

Sifuna cited Article 35 of the Constitution, saying citizens are entitled to information held by the State and that important information affecting the nation should be published and publicised.

He said the obligation was particularly important where government agreements involve significant financial commitments.

Sifuna was responding to the ongoing debate over the agreement between the government and Aliko Dangote on the proposed Lamu oil refinery.

President William Ruto has defended the investment and told Sifuna that the agreement can be obtained through parliamentary channels.

The dispute has placed questions of access to information and parliamentary oversight at the centre of the debate over the refinery project.