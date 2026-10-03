Karua Recalls ‘Baba’s’ Advice on Political Alliances

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 3 – PLP leader Martha Karua has recalled advice she says she received from her late father Mwalimu Jackson Karua on navigating political alliances.

Karua said the late politician, whom she described as her number one supporter, cautioned her that not everyone who makes her laugh should be considered a friend.

“Baba was my number-one supporter, and on the day he passed away, he left me with some advice. He told me that in politics, we should be careful because not everyone who makes you laugh is a friend,” she said

She urged opposition political actors to reflect on the advice as they navigate alliances and competition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Karua also told male politicians not to assume they are the only players in Kenya’s political arena, saying women are also part of the contest.

She acknowledged that the political seat under contention can only be occupied by one person.

“But let me remind these men, my fellow men and friends, not to think that they are the only ones in the political arena. They should know that, in this Kenyan political contest, the woman is in the kitchen today,” Karua stated.