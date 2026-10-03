Wiper Dismisses Claims of Government Deal, Reaffirms Opposition Commitment

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 3 – Wiper Party Chairman Jamleck Kamau has dismissed reports that party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is preparing to join the government, terming the claims propaganda allegedly being propagated by government forces.

Kamau, who was flanked by former Ambassador Kiema Kilonzo, said the reports were a sign of panic within the government as opposition parties continue to consolidate ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He claimed that attempts to link Kalonzo to the government were aimed at undermining the Wiper leader as discussions on the leadership and formation of a united opposition gain momentum.

Kamau also addressed reports surrounding Parliamentary Service Commission Chairperson Johnstone Muthama, saying he personally initiated talks between Wiper and Muthama.

He dismissed claims that Muthama had met Kalonzo to persuade him to join the government, saying the two had not held such a meeting.

“I am the one who initiated the talks with Johnstone Muthama. At no time has he met our party leader to persuade him to join the government. We have met twice, once at a hotel in Nairobi and again at my home,” Kamau said.

Kamau said Wiper is also engaging other leaders currently associated with the government, suggesting that some could eventually join the opposition camp.

Meanwhile, former Ambassador Kiema Kilonzo said the immediate focus was on bringing all Kamba leaders together before reaching out to leaders from other communities and political formations.

He said the effort was aimed at building unity among Kamba leaders as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kamau maintained that Wiper remains firmly within the united opposition and is focused on building a political alliance ahead of the 2027 election.

He said the party’s objective is to challenge President William Ruto at the ballot, insisting that reports of Wiper preparing to join the government are unfounded.

“We are in the united opposition to stay. We are focused on building a strong force to face President Ruto in the 2027 election,” Kamau said.