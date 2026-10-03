Uhuru, Sifuna Join Opposition Leaders at Karua’s Father’s Funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 3 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna have joined other opposition leaders at the funeral service of Martha Karua’s father in Kirinyaga County.

The leaders are among mourners who gathered to condole with Karua and her family and pay tribute to her late father Mwalimu Jackson Karua.

Mwalimu Njarubiu died at his family home in Kirinyaga on the evening of Sunday, September 27, 2026.

Martha Karua said she and her siblings had spent time with their father earlier that day and sang his favourite gospel hymn, unaware that it would be their final time together. She received news of his death while travelling back to Nairobi.

The late Mwalimu Jackson was remembered during Thursday’s requiem Mass as a teacher, disciplinarian and principled family man whose values had a lasting influence on his children and the wider community.

The family will thereafter proceed to Kathande, where Mwalimu Jackson Karua will be laid to rest at the family home.