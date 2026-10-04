Kisumu Families Urged to Protect Homes, Livestock Ahead of El Niño Rains

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 3 – Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu has called on residents of South West Kisumu to take early precautions and remain vigilant as the region prepares for forecast El Niño rains.

Buyu, who is also a 2027 Kisumu gubernatorial aspirant, said communities should work together to protect lives, homes, livestock and livelihoods from the potential effects of heavy rainfall.

She made the remarks during an engagement with residents in her home ward, where she assessed preparedness efforts and urged households to take the necessary measures before the rains intensify.

“As we prepare for the rains, let us remain vigilant, look out for one another and work together to protect our families and livelihoods,” Buyu said.

Her call comes after an earlier weather event affected families living along the lake, damaging homes, destroying crops and resulting in the loss of livestock.

Several households were particularly affected after mabati roofing materials were destroyed, leaving families exposed and highlighting the vulnerability of communities to extreme weather.

Buyu said the experience should serve as a lesson for residents to prepare early and avoid waiting until heavy rains begin before taking protective measures.

She urged households in flood-prone areas to monitor weather information, secure their homes and make arrangements to protect livestock and other property.

The MP also called for increased community cooperation, particularly in identifying and assisting households that may require additional support during periods of heavy rainfall.

She said preparedness should extend beyond individual households, with communities working collectively to identify areas at risk and respond quickly to emerging challenges.

Residents living near the lake and in other flood-prone areas were encouraged to remain particularly alert to changes in weather conditions and take appropriate precautions.

Buyu said protecting livelihoods would be an important part of preparedness efforts, given the impact heavy rains and flooding can have on crops, livestock and household property.

She further urged residents to pay attention to official weather advisories and act early when warnings of severe weather are issued.

The preparedness push comes as communities across the region seek to strengthen their ability to cope with potential flooding, property damage and disruption of livelihoods associated with heavy rains.

Buyu said collective vigilance would be critical in reducing the impact of the expected weather conditions.

She urged residents to remain calm but prepared, stressing the importance of early action as the rainy season approaches.