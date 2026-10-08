Mazingira Day 2026: City Hall Mobilises Residents to Clear Drains, Plant Trees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Nairobi City County has mobilised residents across all 17 sub-counties to participate in a citywide Mazingira Day exercise on Saturday, as the capital steps up preparations for the expected El Niño rains.

The exercise, organised by the Nairobi City County Green Environment team, will begin at 9:00am and focus on reducing flood risks while improving the city’s environmental resilience.

Residents will participate in neighbourhood clean-ups, drainage clearing and unclogging, as well as tree planting across the county.

The county said clearing waste from drainage systems will help reduce the risk of flooding as Nairobi prepares for increased rainfall.

Tree planting will also form part of the exercise as the county seeks to promote greener, cooler and more resilient neighbourhoods.

Residents in areas including Roysambu, Embakasi, Kibra, Westlands and Starehe, among other wards, have been encouraged to participate at designated meeting points and work areas.

The county urged residents to check the schedule for their respective local meeting points, work areas and activities.

“Let’s protect our environment, prevent flooding, and build a cleaner, greener, and more resilient city,” the county said.

The exercise comes as weather authorities warn of changing rainfall patterns associated with the strengthening El Niño phenomenon.

The county has encouraged Nairobi residents to work together to ensure drainage systems remain clear and communities are better prepared for the expected rains.

The initiative is also aimed at strengthening community participation in environmental conservation through tree planting and neighbourhood clean-ups.

The county called on residents to take ownership of the exercise, saying a cleaner and more resilient Nairobi requires collective action.