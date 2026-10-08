Sakaja unveils six-point plan to tackle El Niño rains as Nairobi steps up preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has outlined a six-point intervention plan being implemented by a multi-agency team to minimise the impact of El Niño rains and protect lives and property across the city.

Speaking during his latest podcast on Nairobi’s preparedness for the rains, Sakaja said the plan focuses on restoring waterways, clearing drainage systems, relocating residents from high-risk areas, strengthening community preparedness and improving emergency response.

The first intervention involves restoring the capacity of Nairobi’s major rivers, including the Nairobi, Ngong and Mathare rivers, and their tributaries.

The County Government is undertaking desilting, dredging and deepening of waterways while reclaiming riparian corridors to improve water flow and reduce the risk of rivers bursting their banks.

“We have all the machinery required for this work. So far, we have addressed the areas that needed intervention, and the work is still ongoing,” Sakaja said.

The second pillar involves identifying and relocating residents living in areas considered vulnerable to flooding.

Sakaja said the County was encouraging residents to voluntarily move from dangerous areas, particularly structures built along waterways and riparian reserves.

He cited Naivasha Road and Githogoro as some of the areas where residents had cooperated with efforts to clear structures from waterways.

“This is to ensure that no lives are lost and property is protected,” he said.

The third intervention focuses on keeping drainage systems and waterways clear of garbage.

The County has deployed its 4,500-member Green Army to unclog drainage systems and collect waste across Nairobi.

Sakaja said the city currently collects about 3,200 tonnes of garbage daily, which is transported for proper disposal.

He urged residents to support the County’s efforts by avoiding littering and dumping waste in drainage channels.

“The public can also help us by not littering and by ensuring that their workplaces and surroundings are kept clean,” Sakaja said.

The fourth pillar involves strengthening community mobilisation through Nairobi’s new six-borough administrative structure.

Borough managers are conducting civic education sessions to help residents understand how to prepare for heavy rains, what to avoid and what steps to take in the event of flooding.

Sakaja said the borough system had improved the County’s ability to coordinate interventions and communicate directly with residents at the local level.

The fifth intervention brings together national and county agencies under a coordinated emergency response framework.

The multi-agency team includes KURA, KeNHA, KeRRA, Kenya Red Cross, the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) and the Nairobi County Disaster Management team, among others.

The agencies will coordinate preparedness and response before, during and after heavy rains, including evacuations and rescue operations.

To enhance coordination, the County has established an Emergency Operations Centre at Charter Hall, where senior officials from participating agencies can make rapid decisions during emergencies.

“We have all the agencies represented at the highest level to enable quick decision-making and response to emergencies, including evacuations,” Sakaja said.

The sixth pillar focuses on strengthening the capacity of emergency response teams through training and simulation exercises.

Members of the multi-agency team have undergone training on El Niño-related emergencies, while a two-day simulation exercise was held at Uhuru Park to test the teams’ preparedness, coordination and response capabilities.

Sakaja said the exercise was intended to identify gaps and ensure agencies can work together effectively during flooding emergencies.

The Governor said the County was prioritising early intervention, community preparedness and coordinated emergency response to reduce the impact of the rains.

The measures come as Nairobi steps up preparations for heavy rainfall, with authorities warning residents in flood-prone areas to remain alert and follow safety advisories.