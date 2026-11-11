Sakaja moves to end harassment of Nairobi businesses, orders crackdown on rogue liquor inspectors

NIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has ordered sweeping reforms in the inspection of liquor and entertainment establishments, warning rogue County officers and impostors against harassing business owners and disrupting legitimate businesses.

Speaking during a Nairobi Liquor and Entertainment Industry Stakeholders’ Meeting at Charter Hall, City Hall, Sakaja said the County would publish an official list of designated inspection officers across all 17 sub-counties to end multiple, uncoordinated inspections and intimidation of business operators.

“We have competent officers within my administration, but unfortunately, some rogue staff and impostors have been harassing business owners. We have now decided to put an end to this by restructuring our inspection teams. We cannot have different officers moving around every day, harassing and intimidating business owners under the guise of conducting inspections. Only officers appearing on the official list and carrying valid identification will be authorised to conduct inspections,” Sakaja said.

He directed that inspections be conducted through a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach, bringing together designated officers from relevant departments to enhance accountability, transparency and predictability.

Sakaja also took issue with night raids on entertainment establishments, directing inspection teams to end operations that inconvenience revellers, arrest DJs and confiscate sound equipment over complaints that could be addressed through established enforcement procedures.

He said complaints involving noise pollution and public nuisance should be properly documented, with enforcement action taken against the establishment’s owner during the day rather than subjecting customers and entertainment workers to unnecessary confrontations.

“Our licensing relationship is with the business owner, not the DJ or revellers. If there are complaints of noise or public nuisance, officers should gather evidence and deal with the establishment owner the following day. Enforcement must be professional, coordinated and respectful of legitimate businesses. Public order is important,” he said.

The Governor further announced a 14-day consultation period between the County Government and industry stakeholders to address concerns surrounding the entertainment and event taxes introduced under the Nairobi City County Finance Act, 2026.

“The entertainment tax and event tax introduced under the Finance Act 2026 are matters we want to address through consultation. We will give our team and industry stakeholders 14 days to engage, discuss the concerns and agree on a way forward. Thereafter, we will implement the agreed measures together,” he said.

He said the consultations would provide an opportunity for both parties to examine concerns raised by industry players, discuss the new tax measures and agree on a practical way forward.

Trade and Hustler Opportunities County Executive Committee Member Anastacia Nyalita said the meeting was convened to address longstanding challenges in the liquor and entertainment industry and strengthen collaboration between the County Government and business operators.

Nyalita said the administration was committed to creating a fair and predictable business environment that would enable businesses to grow, create employment opportunities and contribute more to Nairobi’s economy.

“This meeting is an opportunity for us to have an honest conversation with stakeholders, listen to their concerns and address the challenges that have affected this industry for a long time. Our goal is to create a fair, supportive and predictable business environment where operators can thrive, create jobs and contribute to Nairobi’s economy,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Finance Act 2026 has introduced significant relief for small and medium-sized liquor establishments through substantial reductions in annual liquor licence fees.

Under the new provisions, bars with a seating capacity of up to 30 customers will now pay KSh 25,000, down from KSh 100,000, while medium-sized establishments accommodating between 31 and 100 customers will pay KSh 35,000, also reduced from KSh 100,000.

The reductions are aimed at easing the cost of doing business, supporting small-scale operators and creating a more affordable and sustainable operating environment for Nairobi’s liquor and entertainment industry.

Trade and Hustler Opportunities Chief Officer Lydia Mathia urged liquor business operators to embrace the County’s digital LiquorPay platform, saying it had simplified licence applications and payments while eliminating the need for brokers and unnecessary intermediaries.

Mathia said the platform allows operators to apply for licences and make payments directly, saving time and money while improving transparency and accountability in the licensing process.

The Governor also called on business owners to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness around their establishments by embracing the County’s 10-metre cleaning initiative and avoiding illegal dumping and littering.

Industry stakeholders welcomed the Governor’s directives, saying the measures would improve the business environment and enable operators to run their establishments more smoothly, particularly during the busy festive season.

They pledged to work closely with the County Government, comply with regulations and play their part in keeping Nairobi clean, safe and orderly, noting that a thriving entertainment industry was key to making Nairobi work.

The meeting brought together liquor and entertainment industry stakeholders, alongside several County Executive Committee Members and Chief Officers, as the administration seeks to strengthen regulation, improve the business environment and promote orderly operations in the sector.