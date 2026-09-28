Sakaja orders evacuation of Nairobi riparian residents ahead of El NiÑo rains

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has ordered the evacuation of residents living in high-risk riparian areas as the county intensifies preparations for the expected El Niño rains.

Sakaja has also directed multi-agency teams to accelerate drainage clearance and flood mitigation works across the city, warning against political interference in the ongoing preparedness efforts.

The Governor issued the directives on Monday during a meeting with officials from national and county agencies involved in disaster preparedness and response.

He directed the agencies to operate under a unified command structure to improve coordination and ensure a coordinated response to potential flooding.

The agencies involved include the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), National Police Service, Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Red Cross, Green Nairobi, disaster management teams and Nairobi borough administrations.

Sakaja called for a coordinated approach, directing the teams to work under “one team, one command, one control and one direction.”

He instructed the agencies to fast-track ongoing drainage, desilting and other flood mitigation works, with priority given to identified flood hotspots across Nairobi.

The Governor also ordered the evacuation of residents living in high-risk riparian areas along the Mathare, Ngong and Nairobi rivers.

He maintained that protecting riparian land was non-negotiable as the county prepares for the anticipated heavy rains.

Sakaja’s directives come as Nairobi steps up its disaster preparedness measures amid forecasts of increased rainfall during the October-December rainy season.

The county government is seeking to strengthen coordination between national and county agencies to minimise the potential impact of flooding on residents and infrastructure.

The latest measures place particular emphasis on clearing drainage systems, addressing flood-prone areas and moving residents away from locations considered vulnerable to flooding.

Sakaja urged the multi-agency teams to remain focused on their responsibilities despite what he described as political interference, stressing the need for coordinated action ahead of the rains.