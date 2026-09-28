Sonko claims Uhuru orchestrated his impeachment, framed graft case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has accused retired President Uhuru Kenyatta of orchestrating his impeachment, alleging that senators were bribed to support his removal from office.

Testifying in his defence before trial magistrate Isabella Barasa on Monday, Sonko claimed that Kenyatta influenced his prosecution over corruption charges that he maintains were fabricated.

Sonko alleged that the former President bribed senators who voted to uphold his impeachment after the Nairobi County Assembly passed the motion.

He further accused the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) of framing him in the graft case currently before the court.

The former governor also claimed that the former Head of State and his family had business interests in Nairobi County, which he said were linked to the political tensions surrounding his administration.

Sonko told the court that his troubles began after he allegedly refused to comply with an order to demolish structures within the county to pave the way for highway construction.

He further claimed that several county functions, including transport, health and revenue collection, were transferred to the national government during Kenyatta’s administration.

The former governor said the transfer of these functions and his subsequent impeachment curtailed his tenure at City Hall.

Sonko made the allegations while giving his defence through his lawyer, Assah Nyakundi.

He maintained that the corruption charges against him were politically motivated and that his removal from office was orchestrated through interference in the impeachment process.

The allegations against Kenyatta and the EACC were made by Sonko during his testimony and have not been established as facts by the court.

The hearing is scheduled to continue on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.