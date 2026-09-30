Juja MP George Koimburi challenges charge sheet in alleged abduction case

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – Juja MP George Koimburi Ndung’u and four co-accused persons have challenged the validity of an amended charge sheet in which they are accused of conspiring to defeat justice.

The objection was raised before Nairobi Magistrate Carolyne Nyanguthi, with the defence challenging the legality and sufficiency of the charges brought by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Through their lawyers, the five accused argued that the amended charge sheet was defective and failed to provide sufficient particulars to enable them to understand the case they are required to answer.

The defence contended that the prosecution had introduced an offence that was not recognised in law and had failed to identify a specific act by any of the accused that constituted an attempt to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

The lawyers also questioned the prosecution’s reliance on a letter allegedly issued by the ODPP, arguing that it had not been demonstrated how the accused persons could have been aware of, or had access to, its contents.

The defence further relied on Section 137(d) of the Criminal Procedure Code, which provides requirements on the manner in which accused persons should be described in a charge sheet.

They argued that the fourth and fifth accused, identified in the charge sheet as Peter and Juguna alias Njugush, had not been adequately described.

On these grounds, the defence asked the court to dismiss the case or strike out the disputed charge sheet.

The prosecution opposed the immediate determination of the application and sought more time to prepare its response.

Magistrate Nyanguthi directed the prosecution to file its response before the matter returns to court for mention on October 6.

The five are accused of conspiring to defeat justice on May 25, 2025, at Mugutha area in Juja Sub-County, Kiambu County.

According to the prosecution, Koimburi, Cyrus Kieru Muhia, Grace Nduta Wairimu, Peter and Juguna alias Njugush allegedly staged the MP’s abduction in an attempt to prevent his arrest and subsequent appearance before the Kiambu Law Courts.

At the time of the alleged incident, Koimburi was facing four charges linked to alleged land fraud.

The prosecution alleges that the events followed a May 20, 2025 letter in which the ODPP directed that the MP be charged.

The court is expected to consider the prosecution’s response to the defence application when the case comes up on October 6.