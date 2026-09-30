End of an era? Why Cristiano Ronaldo has departed Portugal training camp

LONDON, England, September 30, 2026 – Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has departed his national team’s training camp owing to alleged differences with head coach Jorge Jesus.

In a statement, the 41-year-old said his decision was informed by Jesus’ pre-match press conference as well as conversation with the president of the Portugal Football Federation.

“In due time, I will tell the truth to all Portuguese people about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself. Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates, without exception,” Cristiano said.

The Al Nassr forward’s announcement came even as Jesus denied any rift between him and Cristiano, dismissing reports that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had refused to train.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward was an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway in their Nations League encounter in Oslo on Sunday.

Jesus admitted that the striker was unhappy about lack of minutes in the game even as the gaffer insisted that Goncalo Ramos would once again be starting in Thursday’s Nations League tie against Denmark.

Reports indicate that Cristiano’s private jet is heading towards the Danish capital, Copenhagen.